Carolina Connection, Episode 2: The First Week Back

Quierra Luck

Sports Illustrated publishers South Carolina Gamecocks reporter Chaunte'l Powell and I come together to bring the first installment of Carolina Connection, a show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states. The duo dive into critical accounts such as race, politics, and gender identities. Chaunte'l and I aim to give the alternative narrative and prove that all statements shouldn't be blankets. We, as the media, have to do a better job in not projecting dangerous stereotypes on collegiate and professional athletes.

In episode two, we dive into three hot topics of the week, universities going remote, the lasting, and unknown impact, of COVID-19 and most importantly, are college athletes 'essential workers' or as Chaunte'l phrased it, 'essential volunteers'? 

MatthewMcGavic
MatthewMcGavic

It's intriguing how the ACC and their members were adamant about getting athletics all on the same page as it pertains to testing, protocols, etc., but not so much with the rest of the student body.

