Carolina Connection: The Narratives Surrounding College Athletes

Sports Illustrated publishers South Carolina Gamecocks reporter Chaunte'l Powell and I come together to bring the first installment of Carolina Connection, a show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states. The duo dive into critical accounts such as race, politics, and gender identities. Chaunte'l and I aim to give the alternative narrative and prove that all statements shouldn't be blankets. We, as the media, have to do a better job in not projecting dangerous stereotypes on collegiate and professional athletes.

In episode one, we discuss the cancelation of the 2020-2021 football season and what that means for athletes. In most cases, the conversations were surrounding what athletes would do if they return home and the type of care they will receive. The underlying storyline didn't carry over well with Chaunte'l and I. We feel that projections of individual narratives over athletes have to be on a case by case basis and not be made as a blanket statement.

Most of the concerns were for kids coming from low-income homes and the lack of discipline and stability they will experience if football is not played for a season. While the interest seems to be for providing a safe haven for them, this duo believes there's a more significant issue at hand, which we discuss.

