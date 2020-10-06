Carolina Connection Ep. 6 - Par For The Course

October is off to a spooky start for several sports teams.

Sports Illustrated publishers South Carolina Gamecocks reporter Chaunte'l Powell and Quierra Luck come together to bring for the sixth episode of Carolina Connection. A show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states.

The duo dive into critical accounts such as race, politics, and gender identities. These discussions hope to give an alternative narrative and drive a health discussion amongst sports fans everywhere.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are 0-2, the NFL is feeling the effects of a lack of bubble environment and the Las Vegas Aces trail in the WNBA Finals against the Seattle Storm.

North Carolina is racing to catch-up after 21 days off from the field. After COVID precautions and a scheduled 'bye' week, the Tar Heels are looking to restart their season after defeating Boston College, 26-22. Next up, UNC faces a familiar opponent in Virginia Tech in their return to Kenan Stadium.

With rising COVID cases in the NFL, the two discuss whether or not the NFL should postpone their season; At what extent is it worth to continue progressing at the expense of inconveniencing teams? Former Tar Heel and current Pittsburgh Steeler Eric Ebron was upset at the possibility of losing his 'bye' week to reschedule a game; That week was dedicated to his family.

