Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

Shawn Krest

North Carolina’s defense stepped up after giving up 44 points to Virginia last week. The D was much improved in the 56-24 win over Duke.

“From the jump, Monday’s practice, everybody in the defense room really wanted to come out and play hard this week,” linebacker Chazz Surratt said. “Not sulk on it. Be ready this week to come out, play hard and get the bad taste out of our mouth. That was really the mindset from the defensive perspective for the week. We just wanted to come out there, play hard, and go out there and win the game for us.”

Surratt led the way with a team-high 12 tackles. That included five solo stops, tied for second most on the team. He also recovered a fumble to start the second half, setting up a UNC touchdown as the Tar Heels won their rivalry game.

“It feels good,” he said. “We wanted to come out here, play hard, play well and get the (Victory) bell back. We did that, so we’re ecstatic about the outcome of the game.”

The defense felt like it let the team down against the Cavaliers, but it was inspired against the Blue Devils.

“We felt challenged going into this week to try to come out, play hard and set the tone from the beginning of the game. People did their jobs. They did what they were supposed to do. That’s all you can ask for—play hard, play physical, do your job.”

Surratt was also impressed by the play of the secondary behind him, who were without several starters.

“I think Cam (Kelly), Dae Dae (Hollins), Trice (Rene) and Trey (Morrison) played really well, for the most part, today,” he said. “Trice had a lot of good plays. Cam covered plays and was able to fill the box well today. Coming off the field, I think they played really well today. We need that going forward.”

