SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Rally Against Wake Forest

Shawn Krest

In a 59-53 shootout, North Carolina’s defense was the unlikely hero, shutting down Wake Forest five straight possessions while the UNC offense wiped out a 21-point deficit.

“We just buckled down,” said linebacker Chazz Surratt. “We knew we needed to get the ball back to our offense, any way how. I think it just came down to one-on-one matchups, really. We put our corners out there on islands a lot of time. They were able to make plays, cover guys. In turn, we were able to get their offense off the field. That’s just what happened.”

The rally had a snowball effect, as the UNC defense and offense both had big plays.

“As far as confidence growing, the guys on the sideline knew it was time,” Surratt said. “We couldn’t let them score any more. We had to go out there and make stops. Our young guys and everybody else on defense knew what time it was. I was trying to go out there, do our job and make plays.”

Surratt had a key sack on fourth down that gave Carolina the ball back deep in Wake territory and set up a Javonte Williams touchdown run.

“We’d been running the blitz. I blew up the running back one time,” Surratt said. “I had the B gap. I think he was kind of waiting for me to bull rush him. We had a double A gap blitz. (Jeremiah) Gemmel had one A gap, and I went to the other. The guard slipped on me. I don’t know what they were doing in protection. Usually, the back blocks me. I went inside, ducked my shoulder and was able to make the play.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

North Carolina Remains No. 15 in SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

Sports Illustrated All-American issued its monthly update of the 2021 recruiting class rankings. With two members of the SI99 in the fold, North Carolina holds firm at No. 15, the fourth-highest rated ACC team

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell Explains His Touchdown Run

Sam Howell set UNC records for passing on Saturday, but his 20-yard winding, tackle-breaking touchdown run helped put the game away. Howell discusses the run and his legacy at UNC

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on the Comeback Against Wake: "College Football is Special"

North Carolina set school records for offense and comebacks in a shootout with Wake Forest. Mack Brown discussed the big day, saying, "What a great game. College football's special"

Shawn Krest

Sam Howell: "We Had So Many Opportunities to Quit Today"

Sam Howell triggered the UNC offense to a record setting explosion as the Tar Heels came back against Wake Forest. Howell discusses the big day and the rally, saying "We had so many opportunities to quit today"

Shawn Krest

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 59-53 home win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

isaacschade

All That Dazz: Newsome Leads Record Setting Day For UNC Offense

UNC's record-setting offensive explosion got started when Dazz Newsome got loose for a 75-yard touchdown. He added a 44-yarder later and finished with 10 catches for 189 yards

Shawn Krest

Dyami Brown: Any Time Sam Howell Throws the Ball, It's Going to Be Big

Dyami Brown had a big day during UNC's comeback win over Wake Forest, catching two touchdown passes. He discusses the record-setting day for the offense

Shawn Krest

North Carolina Beats Wake Forest in Historic Comeback

Sam Howell became the first Tar Heel to pass for 500 yards in a game, setting single game passing, total offense and touchdown records as UNC matched its biggest comeback ever

Shawn Krest

Wake Forest at UNC: Gameday Open Thread

The Tar Heels cap a stretch of four rivals in four weeks with a game against Wake Forest. The Deacs upset UNC last year and are riding a four-game winning streak. We'll have all the analysis and updates from Kenan

Shawn Krest

Cam'ron Kelly on UNC's Freshmen on Defense

UNC safety Cam'ron Kelly is in his second year with the Tar Heels, but Carolina has played plenty of freshmen around him on defense. Kelly gives a scouting report on the UNC youngsters

Shawn Krest