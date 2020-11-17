Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Rally Against Wake Forest

In a 59-53 shootout, North Carolina’s defense was the unlikely hero, shutting down Wake Forest five straight possessions while the UNC offense wiped out a 21-point deficit.

“We just buckled down,” said linebacker Chazz Surratt. “We knew we needed to get the ball back to our offense, any way how. I think it just came down to one-on-one matchups, really. We put our corners out there on islands a lot of time. They were able to make plays, cover guys. In turn, we were able to get their offense off the field. That’s just what happened.”

The rally had a snowball effect, as the UNC defense and offense both had big plays.

“As far as confidence growing, the guys on the sideline knew it was time,” Surratt said. “We couldn’t let them score any more. We had to go out there and make stops. Our young guys and everybody else on defense knew what time it was. I was trying to go out there, do our job and make plays.”

Surratt had a key sack on fourth down that gave Carolina the ball back deep in Wake territory and set up a Javonte Williams touchdown run.

“We’d been running the blitz. I blew up the running back one time,” Surratt said. “I had the B gap. I think he was kind of waiting for me to bull rush him. We had a double A gap blitz. (Jeremiah) Gemmel had one A gap, and I went to the other. The guard slipped on me. I don’t know what they were doing in protection. Usually, the back blocks me. I went inside, ducked my shoulder and was able to make the play.”