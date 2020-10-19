Mack Brown Monday Press: Being Positive During Tough Losses

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.- After a tough loss in Tallahassee, Coach Mack Brown is learning to cope more maturely. In his weekly press conference, Brown discussed what went wrong, uplifting his team and preparing for N.C. State.

Brown is an advocate for grieving or celebrating games, but you only get 24 hours; after that, it's time to move on. The Tar Heels head coach will not allow his team to hold their heads down as they return home to Kenan Stadium to face an in-state rival, North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Saturday marks just the third occurrence that both teams are ranked nationally in a head-to-head meeting, and this week will be the first game played in Chapel Hill. The first contest was in 1979, a 35-21 win for No. 19 UNC over 15th ranked N.C. State.

Opening Statement:

I told myself I would handle losses a lot better now than then when I coach before. This is a great learning opportunity for your players and staff, and that's the way we're going to approach it. We'll start over each week. Congratulate Florida State; they jumped on us early. Proud of our guys that they regrouped at halftime, I was wrong; they were ready to play. They were probably a little too cool and comfortable and let Florida State take the first tip; We can't do that.

We need to keep their confidence down because they weren't a very confident team coming in, and we gave them great confidence in that first half. Then our guys played an unbelievable second half, wanted to come back, had a chance to win, and just didn't make the plays down the stretch to win the game, which we need to do offensively.

