Mack Brown Named to The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Watch List

Quierra Luck

Since returning to Chapel Hill, Mack Brown has revitalized North Carolina Football. From high-rated commitments to sell-out crowds, Mack is definitely back.

Coaches are currently navigating through uncharted territory as they guide their programs through adversity, cancellations, and of course, Covid-19. But there have been coaches who have excelled during this period. Monday morning the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl announced the 2020 watch list for the nation's top college football coaches representing teams who are scheduled to play this season.

The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who sees, and enjoys, success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity - three pillars which represent coach Bobby Dodds coaching philosophy.

The selection process took into consideration each programs each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2020 season and Academic Progress Rate.

“An unprecedented season calls for an unprecedented preseason watch list,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “When considering candidates for this year’s Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the decision to align with the College Football Playoff’s timeline and only consider coaches who will play during the fall season. That said, we still would like to recognize coaches from other conferences who met all of the criteria and under normal circumstances would be included on our list.”

“In a season that’s facing so many uncertainties during these unprecedented times, leadership becomes imperative,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & President Gary Stokan. “All of these coaches have persevered through many challenges during their careers, but nothing like what they will face this year. We look forward to seeing how each of these coaches navigate these new challenges to continue to lead their teams, both on and off the field, throughout the course of this unique season.”

Of the 13 coaches on the watch list, four are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including Brian Kelly (2018), Nick Saban (2014), Dabo Swinney (2011) and Mack Brown (2008). Additionally, two finalists from last year are on the 2020 watch list, including Ed Orgeron and Dabo Swinney.

The SEC leads all conferences with five coaches making the list. The ACC features four head coaches on the watch list followed by the Big 12 and AAC with two apiece.

Here is the full list:

Mack Brown of North Carolina

Luke Fickell of Cincinnati

Tom Herman of Texas

Josh Heupel of UCF

Brian Kelly of Notre Dame

Gus Malzahn of Auburn

Bronco Mendenhall of Virginia

Dan Mullen of Florida

Ed Oregon of LUS

Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma

Nick Saban of Alabama

Kirby Smart of Georgia

Dabo Swiney of Clemson

Football

Quierra Luck