Carolina Football, 'We are Living in Unprecedented Times. Take Care of your Family'

Quierra Luck

No truer word has been spoken. We have never seen anything like this and honestly, the reality of it is still unbelievable. 

Sports entities worldwide understand that life without basketball, football or etc., has been tough. Sports is the one thing that society can count on as a refuge from real world events; a place where the only thing matters is winning a game. UNC football, sent a message to fans letting them know they aren't forgotten. 

"We are living in unprecedented times. The Coronavirus has turned our world upside down. Although we cant be together right now, we are thinking of you. The safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance. We're in constant contact with our players and their families to provide information as we gather it. We're using virtual technology to stay in contact with each other as we work to navigate this situation as best we can. As we always say, let's turn crisis into positives. And that's what we're doing. Stay safe and take care of your families. Together, we will get through this,"

This morning, UNC athletics suspended all athletic activities and canceled the athletic year for 2019-2020. 

