David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

Duke will rely on its running game against North Carolina on Saturday. Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant each have two 100-yard games in the last three. The Tar Heels have struggled against the run, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe doesn’t think it’s a reflection on the UNC defense.

“I think their opponents have done a really good job,” he said. “Their opponents that have run the ball on them have played really well up front. They’ve had veteran offensive lines that you see run ball on most everybody. It’s not something you see that North Carolina is not doing well. They’ve got really good football players and I think the best combination of linebackers in the league. They support the run well from the secondary. The thing you have to do is execute. We need to focus on Duke, not something that North Carolina is not doing well. We have to take the challenge the other teams have taken—put your hat in the right place, keep your feet, bring your feet and do the things it takes to be successful as a running team.”

There is extra emotion this week, since Duke is playing its biggest rival on the schedule.

“It’s a unique rivalry,” Cutcliffe said. “I like to refer to it as a grocery store rivalry. It doesn’t matter where you go, people are going to talk to you about this game. I think a lot of these players know each other and see each other from time to time. They’re not not that far apart. It’s got to be one of the unique football rivalries in the country. I’m proud we’re able to help make it one. They do a great job. They have a great program. Hopefully, it brings out the best in us. Year after year after year, special players step up and make plays to win this game. It’s not necessarily what’s called but big players stepping up at big times.”