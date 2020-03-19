AllTarHeels
No. 9 Prospect in NC DeAndre Boykins Verbally Commits to UNC

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown has landed yet another 4 star to his roster for the incoming class of 2021. 

Hailing out of Cabarrus High in Concord, NC, DeAndre Boykins committed to UNC after receiving offers from 21 universities. Boykins is a multifaceted player who not only shines at safety but his coaches have been able to place in different positions such as running back, quarterback and special teams; he excelled in all of them. Weighing in at 185 and standing at 5 foot 11, Boykins joins 10 other 2021 prospects, giving Mack Brown and staff a top five recruiting class nationally and number 2 in the ACC (behind Clemson of course).

