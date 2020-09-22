SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Three-Star OT Diego Pounds Announces Commitment Date

Quierra Luck

Diego Pounds will be making his official verbal commitment Friday, September 25th. 

The Raleigh native is a three-star prospect and current senior at Millbrook High School. North Carolina offered the offensive tackle early August; one of their last scholarships offers for the class of 2021. 

Currently, North Carolina lacks depth in the offensive tackle position for the incoming class. Eli Sutton is the lone tackle for Brown. In July, Jared Wilson, who committed to North Carolina, flipped back to Georgia Bulldogs, leaving a gap. 

According to 247Sports, Pounds' top four choices are North Carolina, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn; Crystal Ball predictions have Pounds choosing Penn State. But Carolina commits have been increasingly active on social media recruiting Pounds to join 'Chap Way.'

AllTarHeels analysis by Jonah Lossiah:

He boosts an impressive frame at 6’6” and more than 300 pounds, and his strength is apparent. He has good athleticism for the tackle position, though he could probably shift inside to guard if need be. As he continues to work on his strength there is no doubt he has the size and natural ability to be a tackle at the collegiate level.

Something that is good to see at the high school stage is a lineman that relishes finishing blocks. It’s easy to rely on your natural advantages, but Pounds consistently is seen running down field and driving defenders to the whistle or into the ground.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trubisky and the Bears Start 2-0

Few players have more skeptics than Mitchell Trubisky, but he is stepping up to the plate to start the 2020 season.

Jonah Lossiah

Former Tar Heel and NBA Player Ty Lawson Banned from Chinese Basketball

In his second high profile incident, Ty Lawson is now banned from playing basketball in China due to controversial statements.

Quierra Luck

Carolina Unable to Secure Team for Original Bye Week Date; Will Focus on Boston College

North Carolina football has announced it has decided to end their search for a team for September 26th

Quierra Luck

"All Vote, No Play": Historic Piece of Legislation Approved in NCAA's September 16 Vote

The Division I Council approved Eric Reveno's #AllVoteNoPlay proposal to cease all “countable athletically related activities” annually on the November election day.

isaacschade

by

Quierra Luck

‘The Perfect Opener': Reanalyzing UNC’s 1-0 Start

With their second game cancelled, the Tar Heels have another week of practice to review their win against Syracuse.

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

NC Governor to Allow UNC Football Parents to Attend Games

With some help from another ACC member, the governor's office has allowed parents to attend games.

Quierra Luck

Breaking: Five-Star Forward Harrison Ingram Picks Stanford

Harrison Ingram has officially announced his collegiate choice, Stanford.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams Statement on the Maui Invitational

https://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1307101172759748610

Quierra Luck

Harrison Ingram to Announce Friday Night; Can UNC Land the 5-Star?

Five-star shooting forward Harrison Ingram will be announcing his college choice Friday night.

Quierra Luck

Breaking News: Maui Invitational to North Carolina

Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today announced Friday morning that the 2020 Maui Invitational will be held in Asheville

Quierra Luck