Kevin Donnalley Releases Video for HS Coaches, 'You're the Life of Our Program'

Quierra Luck

Monday, Coach Mack Brown introduced the new Director of High School Relations, Kevin Donnalley. 

In a short introduction released by UNC Football, Donnalley gives a short introduction into his new role, and his commitment to building lasting relations with high school coaches, 

"Hi, this is Kevin Donnalkey and Im so excited to be back in Chapel Hill. Im joining Mack Brown staff as the Director of High School relations. I first stepped foot on the North Carolina campus thirty years ago as a walk on player, do you hear that? Walk on Player! And within a few short years, Mack Brown turned me into an NFL prospect and I played 13 seasons with the NFL. After that, I coached in High School, coached in college, and now I'm coming back to the campus as Director of High School Relations. Im looking forward to building a relationship with all of you high school coaches. It is so important to Mack Brown and his staff that they have the strongest relationship possible with the high school coaches out there; you're the life and blood of our program. So I look forward in the coming weeks to connecting with you and getting to know you. Until then, Go Heels!"

Donnalley returns to UNC as the Director of High School Relations. In this role, Donnalley will provide outreach to all high school coaches by establishing, maintaining and improving relationships between them and the football staff. He will foster strong relationships with those coaches to enhance the recruiting efforts of the program. In addition, Donnalley will oversee all high school communications, serve as the practice guest liaison, and assist with recruiting events and visits. 

