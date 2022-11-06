Downs impresses in UNC's road win at Virginia

North Carolina receiver Josh Downs caught a career-high 15 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in North Carolina's 31-28 victory over Virginia in Charlottesville.

After falling behind 14-10 at the half to the 3-5 Cavaliers, the Tar Heels outscored the Hoos 21-14 in the second half to record their eight win of the season.

Drake Maye connected with Downs from 19 yards out with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter to give North Carolina a 24-21 lead, one they would hold onto for good.

A 22-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Green to begin the fourth quarter would deliver the Tar Heels a 10 point lead before a late Virginia touchdown would give the game its final score.

The North Carolina defense struggled early on, allowing the Cavaliers to score on their first opening drive touchdown of the season.

Ultimately, the bend don't break mentality proved to be true for the Tar Heels, as three of the last four Virginia drives ended in punts to help North Carolina tally their fifth ACC victory of the season.

An 8-1 start for Mack Brown and company gives the Tar Heels their best record to begin a season since 2015 when North Carolina earned a trip to the ACC Championship Game.

Up next is Wake Forest, who with a win over NC State on Saturday night, would give the Tar Heels their first ranked matchup of the year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Truist Field as the Demon Deacons welcome the North Carolina into town for the first time since 2019.