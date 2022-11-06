Drake Maye strengthens case for Heisman against Virginia

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at the level, if not better, than the highly-touted quarterbacks in the Heisman conversation this season.

He already has a strong case to be a finalist. Coming into Saturday's game against Virginia, Maye was leading the country in touchdowns responsible for with 32. He was also tied with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for the most passing touchdowns (29) and third in passing yards per game (333).

Maye's performance in the Tar Heels' 31-28 win over Virginia, although not his most explosive through the air, strengthened his Heisman resume because it emphasized he could win games with his legs.

The passing game underperformed compared to usual expectations. Drake Maye threw for under the season yards per game average (329) with only 293 yards, 166 of them going to junior receiver Josh Downs.

He only threw two passing touchdowns, one going to Downs and the other going to sophomore running back Elijah Green.

The difference in this game was Maye's ability to contribute to the ground game, scrambling out the pocket and getting much needed first downs.

UNC rushed for its most yards against an ACC opponent this season on Saturday (162), this time with only one running back getting most of the carries.

Green ran for 99 yards and one touchdown on 22 attempts. The rest of the load went to Maye, rushing for 74 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

The Virginia defensive line pressured Maye all game, sacking him four times for a loss of 21 yards. Other times, Maye made winning plays out of a closing pocket.

His lone rushing touchdown was a prime example of Maye's scrambling ability. Maye took the snap, immediately rolled to the right, evaded two defenders in the backfield, and reversed field to walk into the end zone untouched.

Other examples were the four first downs he rushed for throughout the game, including the 21 yard gain in the third quarter that set the tone for the Tar Heels' touchdown drive to take repossess the lead.

All afternoon, Maye, one of the country's best passers, proved once again that he can win in other ways, notably his ability to extend plays with his legs.

Maye now leads the total touchdowns category with 35 and is third among all FBS quarterbacks in passing efficiency behind Stroud and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Tar Heels' quarterback should be in more discussions to be a Heisman finalist after Saturday.