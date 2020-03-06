AllTarHeels
Myers Park 4-Star QB, Drake Maye, De-commits from Alabama, Commits to UNC

Quierra Luck

UNC football just keeps getting better. 

On Friday, the 4 star QB from Charlotte announced via social media announced his plans to join the 2021 class of UNC football. 

"First off I'd like to thank Coach Saban and the entire staff for the opportunity to play at The University of Alabama, but after sitting down with my family I have decided to de-commit from Alabama. With that being said, I'm looking forward to playing for Coach Brown at The University of North Carolina. He, along with Coach Longo and Coach Bly, have been tremendous throughout my recruiting process and I couldn't be more excited to become a Tar Heel! I'm Committed to The University of North Carolina! Go Heels"

The Maye family has strong ties to UNC with brother Luke Maye, former UNC basketball star and his father, Mark, played football for the university. Maye has been committed to Alabama since last July. The recruitment of Maye is a tell sign of the direction of Carolina football; Maye could easily be one of Mack's best signing since Sam Howell.

Also, it seems that recently committed, Keeshawn Silver, is excited to have some incoming star power. 

Think UNC is a little excited? We cant tell...

by

ballard22