Dre Bly on The Success of His Recruiting and Carolina Family

Quierra Luck

UNC cornerbacks coach, Dre Bly, has yet to shy away from the spotlight - he almost embraces it wholeheartedly. From social media to the broadcast booth, Bly has the experience that can appeal to recruits on and off the field.

Bly joined Mack Brown's staff in 2018 and helped turn the Heel's defense into the nation's top five most improved units in total defense and scoring defense. The hall of famer's success started under Mack Brown as he became the first freshman defensive player in college football history to earn consensus first-team All-America honors. The proud Virginia native helped the Heels to back-to-back top 10 finishes and three consecutive bowl victories. With countless accolades such as first-team All-American by multiple organizations, Bly continued his success in the NFL.

Selected in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft, won a Super Bowl his rookie year with the St. Louis Rams. Bly continued his career with multiple organizations such as the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, and San Fransisco 49ers. Still, after with eleven years and a Pro Bowl under his belt, Bly retired in Charlotte, NC. In Charlotte, Bly worked with youth football and baseball organizations but continued striving for his ultimate dream, professional coaching.

"For me, I'm living the dream - to be back home, to get this thing back to what it was when I was in school, and to help change lives working for the man that I admire and love. I couldn't ask for a better job." Bly said, "Well, again, other schools and coaches that say, X, Y, Z about Coach Brown, about Dre, about somebody on my staff and what I do, I feel like I bring a different element to coaching because of the things I've been able to do."

With five kids in tow, Bly has been able to utilize social media to his advantage in appealing to recruits. He credits his kids keeping him hip to what's hop and utilizing his famous friends to highlight the connections that come with the Carolina family,

I can pick up the phone and call many different guys, the brotherhood that we share, the fact that those guys are rooting for me, the fact that those guys want to see more of us coaching because we feel like we have so much to offer. I utilize it, man. I utilize the relationship with Fred Winfield, me being a brand Jordan athlete." Bly told reporters on Zoom conference call, "My relationship with Jordan and the brand is different, and I utilize how that was able to happen." 

"The reason why that was able to happen, a big part of it was because I attended the University of North Carolina. I use all of those relationships to my advantage, play on a Super Bowl content, winning the Super Bowl, and playing for the St. Louis Rams and all the relationships I have with that. I use that to my advantage."

Bly's energy is contagious. His love for the program and commitment to his dreams allow recruits to see more than just football. Bly exhibits what hard work, dedication, and Carolina blue can do to achieve more than just winning games. 

