Duke Announces Opening of Season with No Fans

Duke now becomes the second ACC school to announce no fans at the beginning of the fall athletic season. In early July, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the decision to withhold fans for the entire fall season for fall athletics, which includes the ACC member, Syracuse University.

Duke's decision comes while North Carolina is still in Phase 2 of quarantine due to COVID-19. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced an extended Phase 2 by five weeks after a spike in numbers. With recent clusters since the beginning of school for universities, a further extension of Phase 2 seems plausible; East Carolina, North Carolina State, and North Carolina have reported multiple clusters within their campus perimeters. East Carolina was the only university to notify a positive athlete within the three listed.

Duke released the following statement,

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Duke University will begin its fall sport program seasons without spectators at home events.

"To be sure, our venues will not be the same without our passionate, energetic fan base," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White. "Given the unique and challenging circumstances, this determination was reached with the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront. As this evolving process continues, it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future."



Contests played on Duke's campus will include essential game management personnel and broadcast media. Traditional parking lots used by fans on game day will be closed.



Fans who have purchased season and single-game tickets for the upcoming football season or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower will receive email correspondence regarding options.

Information regarding the virtual fan experience for football games at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium will be available at a later date.



The Blue Devil football team opens the home portion of the 2020 schedule against Boston College on Saturday, September 19. Amended schedules for Duke's men's cross country, women's cross country, field hockey, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams have yet to be released.

Carolina has announced limiting seating for fans. The season starts for the Tar Heels on September 12th at home against Syracuse.

