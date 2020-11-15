Dyami Brown: Any Time Sam Howell Throws the Ball, It's Going to Be Big

Dyami Brown had a huge day in UNC’s win over Wake Forest, catching eight passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including the first score after the Tar Heels fell behind by 21 in the third quarter.

“We’ve been down by 21 in multiple games already,” he said. “So we got a feeling for how it’s going to go. We just kept going, never put our head down, encouraged each other even on the defensive side. The offense, we go up to the defensive players and tell them, ‘All right, we need to keep going.’ The defense did a good job of getting stops, five possessions in a row. We just kept putting points on the board.”

The Tar Heels have plenty of leaders who stepped forward as the comeback began.

“It wasn’t just one person,” he said. “It was all of us. We came together as a team and said it was time to lock in. We can’t have another game like this if we want to achieve what we want to achieve at the end of the year, we need to tighten up right now.”

Sam Howell had the best passing day in school history to help lead the comeback.

“Sam is amazing,” Brown said. “The best out there. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody, no quarterback out there. He kept us going through each drive. He pretty much put the team on his back and we followed right behind him. … Any time Sam lets the ball go, I know it’s going to be a big day. We do it every day in practice. It’s something we always work on.”