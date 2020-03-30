Steelers' Eric Ebron Debuts New Toy to Help with Social Distancing

We all need some laughter at the moment. Most of us are currently going stir crazy being in the house, but for the country to heal, we all have to make sacrifices. Luckily, some of the world's most prominent athletes and musicians are using their gifts to bring light into a dark situation.

UNC has made it a point to bring laughter to fans. Coach Galloway, Bly, and Cross have all joined in making funny Tik Tok videos to starting push-up challenges and asking recruits to join in. All of these are in efforts to not only engage fans and student-athletes but to encourage family fun activities and bring a human side to people fans often see in-game mode. It seems that UNC alum are also taking part in some social distancing fun; Eric Ebron seemingly found fun and efficient way to stay away from people.

Ebron is riding around on a single-rider golf cart as he works the golf course!

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Eric Ebron is a UNC football alum, leaving the university for the NFL draft in 2014. Selected 10th in the first round to the Detriot Lions; Three years with the club, Ebron was let go, but his best season was still ahead of him. Signing with the Indianapolis Colts, Ebron saw his best numbers upon entering the NFL with 66 receptions, 750 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Ebron recently signed with the Steelers after nursing a season-ending injury with the Colts.

