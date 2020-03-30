AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Steelers' Eric Ebron Debuts New Toy to Help with Social Distancing

Quierra Luck

We all need some laughter at the moment. Most of us are currently going stir crazy being in the house, but for the country to heal, we all have to make sacrifices. Luckily, some of the world's most prominent athletes and musicians are using their gifts to bring light into a dark situation. 

UNC has made it a point to bring laughter to fans. Coach Galloway, Bly, and Cross have all joined in making funny Tik Tok videos to starting push-up challenges and asking recruits to join in. All of these are in efforts to not only engage fans and student-athletes but to encourage family fun activities and bring a human side to people fans often see in-game mode. It seems that UNC alum are also taking part in some social distancing fun; Eric Ebron seemingly found fun and efficient way to stay away from people.

View this post on Instagram

Social Distancing.

A post shared by Eric Ebron (@ericebron) on

Ebron is riding around on a single-rider golf cart as he works the golf course!

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Eric Ebron is a UNC football alum, leaving the university for the NFL draft in 2014. Selected 10th in the first round to the Detriot Lions; Three years with the club, Ebron was let go, but his best season was still ahead of him. Signing with the Indianapolis Colts, Ebron saw his best numbers upon entering the NFL with 66 receptions, 750 yards, and 13 touchdowns. 

Ebron recently signed with the Steelers after nursing a season-ending injury with the Colts.

Please comment below and let us know your thoughts!

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is It Time to Forgive Rashad McCants? His Recent Actions May Change Your Mind...

Is it time to forgive Rashad McCants? With his recent visit to UNC, maybe it's time for everyone, fans too, to bury the hatchet.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

Rewatch: 2016 Final Four, UNC vs Syracuse

UNC continued its dominance Saturday night, April 2nd, 2016, and defeated Syracuse, 83-66.

Quierra Luck

Coach Mack, 'We're Lucky Bubba is Standing Up and Doing Right By These Kids'

Student-athletes from low-income families are a major concern for UNC Football staff; Staff want to ensure that not only are families taken care of but maintaining their athletic needs.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams on His Players Being his Salvation Through Tough Times

It's always tough losing a tournament game as reigning champions, but there is something always bigger than basketball and thats's the relationships you form with your players.

Quierra Luck

Should Cole Anthony Leave for the NBA? Coach Williams Says, 'Yes'

Coach Williams reveals his thoughts on whether Cole Anthony will leave UNC.

Quierra Luck

by

Jmooneaq

Coach Mack Brown, 'This is a Time to be at Home and Take Care of Your Family'

Even though times are incredibly hard, Coach Mack talks about some of the beauty he's observed during his time home, people spending time with family again.

Quierra Luck

Will There Be a 2020 Football Season? Coach Mack is Planning For it Regardless

Coach Mack Brown isn't exactly sure when football returns but he's planning for best and worse situations in light of COVID-19.

Quierra Luck

Kevin Donnalley Releases Video for HS Coaches, 'You're the Life of Our Program'

In a short introduction released by UNC Football, Donnalley gives a short introduction into his new role, and his commitment to building lasting relations with high school coaches.

Quierra Luck

Coach Mack Doubles Down on Education, 'Unique Times Call for Unique Actions'

In unique times, Coach Mack discusses the different ways he's providing academic support to his incoming recruits.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Warns Schools About Recruiting During COVID-19 Pandemic

Not even a global pandemic will stop the NCAA from ensuring rules are enforced.

Quierra Luck