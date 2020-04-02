Former Tar Heel Eric Ebron Signs 2 Year Deal with Steelers

Yesterday Eric Ebron was on single rider golf cart and now he has a newly signed deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers announced Monday the new signing.

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Eric Ebron is a UNC football alum, who left the university for the NFL draft in 2014; He was selected 10th in the first round to the Detriot Lions. After three years with the club, Ebron was released, but his best season was still ahead of him. Signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Ebron saw his best numbers upon entering the NFL with 66 receptions, 750 yards, and 13 touchdowns in his first season with the team.

After only one year, Ebron was released from the Colts after being put on the season-ending injury reserve after no relief could be found with a nagging ankle injury. Unfortunately, it didn't come without drama. The Colts felt that Ebron did not give the team his best efforts before the decision to undergo season-ending surgery. Ebron spoke against the claims, stating that he gave Indianapolis his all,

"Never quit (on) an injury I (had) been playing with since August," Ebron wrote. "Ask Ballard the truth. He wanted me to play hurt, and I wasn't ... I was limping into football games, limping out of practice JUST TO PRACTICE! … I gave Indy my all, always will."

Today marks a new season for Ebron as he signs a two-year contract. He will compete with Vance McDonald for the tight-end starting job.

