AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Former Tar Heel Eric Ebron Signs 2 Year Deal with Steelers

Quierra Luck

Yesterday Eric Ebron was on single rider golf cart and now he has a newly signed deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers announced Monday the new signing.

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Eric Ebron is a UNC football alum, who left the university for the NFL draft in 2014; He was selected 10th in the first round to the Detriot Lions. After three years with the club, Ebron was released, but his best season was still ahead of him. Signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Ebron saw his best numbers upon entering the NFL with 66 receptions, 750 yards, and 13 touchdowns in his first season with the team.

After only one year, Ebron was released from the Colts after being put on the season-ending injury reserve after no relief could be found with a nagging ankle injury. Unfortunately, it didn't come without drama. The Colts felt that Ebron did not give the team his best efforts before the decision to undergo season-ending surgery. Ebron spoke against the claims, stating that he gave Indianapolis his all,

"Never quit (on) an injury I (had) been playing with since August," Ebron wrote. "Ask Ballard the truth. He wanted me to play hurt, and I wasn't ... I was limping into football games, limping out of practice JUST TO PRACTICE! … I gave Indy my all, always will."

Today marks a new season for Ebron as he signs a two-year contract. He will compete with Vance McDonald for the tight-end starting job.

Please comment below and let us know your thoughts!

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is It Time to Forgive Rashad McCants? His Recent Actions May Change Your Mind...

Is it time to forgive Rashad McCants? With his recent visit to UNC, maybe it's time for everyone, fans too, to bury the hatchet.

Quierra Luck

by

mbarnes21075

Durham Native, Christopher Holliday, with Perfect ACT Score Commits to UNC Football

He hasn't been in the news for the greatest defensive play or because he's a five-star recruit, but Christopher Holliday proves that there's more than just excelling on the football field; being smart is just as powerful.

Quierra Luck

Coach Brian Hess on Maintaining Team Morale and Mental Health During Crisis

Mental health is just as important as physical; Kids in tough situation at home look to sports as a form of escape. Coach Hess discusses on how he helps keep them busy during tough times.

Quierra Luck

Danny Green Talks Being Innovative at Home with Workouts and Warm-up Games Before Playoffs

Former Tar Heel and current Laker, Danny Green, discusses what keeps him and shape and whether the NBA should immediately jump into Playoff season upon its return.

Quierra Luck

Harrison Barnes, Kevin Durant Headline NBA Players 2k Tournament This Friday

What better way than to entertain yourself during a pandemic than watch your favorite NBA players play... video games?

Quierra Luck

Fans Asked, ESPN Listened; Moves Up Michael Jordan Documentary Release Date

You asked, and they listened, "The Last Dance" is here.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Extends Extra Year of Eligibility to Spring Student-Athletes

The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to provide Spring student-athletes an additional season of competition.

Quierra Luck

Coach Hess Gives Insight and Ideas on Maintaining Workouts During a Crisis

Strength and Conditioning coach, Brian Hess, met with reporters virtually to give an update on student-athletes at-home training.

Quierra Luck

Steelers' Eric Ebron Debuts New Ride to Help with Social Distancing

Luckily, some of the world's biggest athletes and musicians are using their gifts to bring light into a dark situation. Here's to a little laughter.

Quierra Luck

Rewatch: 2016 Final Four, UNC vs Syracuse

UNC continued its dominance Saturday night, April 2nd, 2016, and defeated Syracuse, 83-66.

Quierra Luck