Mack Brown On Fall Objectives, Team Updates and New Helmets

North Carolina will begin practice on August 6. Head Coach Mack Brown is looking forward to being around his players and helping provide some normalcy to what has been a year of uncertainty. With an unfinished schedule, North Carolina is practicing with many unanswered questions, the best thing college coaches can do is try to prepare for everything; Assimilating as promptly as possible due to the lives they are responsible for.

In his latest press conference before the beginning of the season, Brown laid out team goals, helmet requirements and updated team health report.

Here are the main objectives for North Carolina football 2019-2020 season:

1. Scheduling first week of practice: Two days in shorts and shells (shoulder pads and helmets). Remaining time will be in pads.

2. Schedule during school: Once school starts on August 10, players will return to 20 hours a week schedule with a day off.

3. Release of schedule dates: Not sure when the first game will be; Decision on non-conference game is still undecided. Scheduling has gotten very fluid because of decisions made by league commissioners. Preparing a number of different practice plans until a decision is made on who and when North Carolina is playing.

4. Safety: The most important thing for all of us is the safety of our players, staff, fans and media

5. Create more depth: That was one of the more disappointing thigs for us and everybody else that Spring practice wasn’t allowed. There were players coaches weren’t able to evaluate. With that missed opportunities, coaches have to make tough decisions to see who will be ready for September immediately.

6. Kicking game: Needs to get better. One of the things we will work on immediately in practice.

7. Red Zone Offense: Better in the Red Zone, short lineage, goal line.

8. Two point plays: Now that the overtime rules have changed, two-point plays are high objective for practice.

9. Closing out games in the last minute: Always want to be good in one-minute offense; right before the half and end of the game.

10. Health: Everyone is at 100%.

Brown also showcased the new helmets implemented to help abide by COVID-19 guidelines:

"The upper shield is what players wear normally. The lower shield will replace the mask for protection. Most players like it. The shield fogged up but kiddos to the NCAA for letting us wear it until we start practice. I told our players to wear it up until practice and try and make it work because people think its safe. If you don’t like, we will go back to the doctors and look at other options but let’s try and make that work."

Other notes for start of fall season:

- Matthew Flint will not be playing this fall. He will remain around the team coaching linebackers and will work towards graduating this fall.

- Tre’ Shaw suffered a season-ending injury and will be rehabilitating with Coach Hess, while assisting with the cornerbacks. Shaw will also be working towards completing his degree this fall.

- Triston Miller will not play this season due to family reasons.

- Kedrick Bingley-Jones will be out for fall camp.

