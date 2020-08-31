Want to Support Carolina Football? Here's How!

Last week, it was announced that fans would not be in attendance for September for fall sports, but North Carolina found a unique way still to keep fans as the intricate part of athletics.

UNC football has officially released the sign-up requirements for Kenan Cutouts. North Carolina has listed various options from $50-$150, allowing for coaches signatures to a photo cutout of Tar Heels' locker room:

Fan Cutout: $50

Cutout with an Assistant Coach's signature: $75 *Limited to 500 orders

Cutout with a Coach Brown's signature and photo of the cutout in the Tar Heels' Locker Room: $150 *Limited to 50 orders



Kenan Cutouts will be placed in designated areas throughout Kenan Stadium. Exact seat requests cannot be accommodated at this time. Your cutout will remain in Kenan Stadium for the 2020 season and you'll be able to pick up your cutout following the final game. Please note, we cannot guarantee the condition of your cutout after exposure to weather and outdoor elements.



Please also note that due to the uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, games may be canceled or rescheduled and capacity limitations may also change. Therefore, refunds will not be available under any circumstances and cutouts may be moved to different locations in the venue.



Purchase your cutouts by Sunday, Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. ET to ensure their arrival by the first home game! More info on submitting your photo(s) can be found at the link below.

College football is trying everything they can to normalize an unprecedented season and make sure the essential part of sports, the fan, are embedded in every decision.

