Gio Lopez Breaks Down UNC’s Offensive Issues Ahead of Duke Matchup
North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez addressed the media on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center.
To watch his entire presser, check out the video below.
Partial Transcript
What are some tangible improvements you believe that you've made?
You know, just running the offense as a whole, you know, just getting the ball moving. We gotta do better in the red zone, of course, but just getting the ball moving, executing the plays and getting us in the right checks and alerts just to make sure we're getting the best ball play we can run for that play.
Coach Belichick mentioned you've made progress in knowing when not to throw the ball and that you haven’t had an interception in a while. Can you walk us through how you’ve improved in making those decisions and protecting the football?
When you know, not being so aggressive. Of course, you want to be aggressive. To be aggressive player and not play scared, but just understanding when the place dead, or when you need to throw the ball away, or just not put the ball in jeopardy. And that's just, you know, something you gotta do as a quarterback.
What have some of the older Carolina players here told you about the emotions that go into the Duke game and sort of what's at stake?
I've been told it just means more, of course, I want to, you know, one for our seniors and one for the guy that's been here and just won another football game. So for us, you know, just, of course, focus on practice today, but just means more. And just want to, you know, one for the guys next year.
On struggles inside the 30-yard line during the Wake Forest game…
Would just say this, of course, you gotta reserve the right to kick. You never want to put the ball in jeopardy in the red zone. If you got three points, you don't want to lose those three points, you know. So does not put the ball in jeopardy. And I think just for me, just, I gotta be better in the red zone, you know, completion wise offense in the best situation. But this, I think, just comes back to executing and putting ourselves in the best situation.
What is this year been like for you mentally?
I mean, it's been up and down, but I think just just growing as a person on and off the field, and just being the best player I can be and the best teammate and best leader I can be, so just score as a person.
