Bill Belichick to Provide National Championship TV Analysis for ACC Network

Since the early 2010s, ESPN has taken great pride in turning college football’s national championship (and quite a few of its major bowl games) into all-consuming, multi-network showcases. This year’s showcases will be different, however, as they will involve the greatest coach in pro football history.

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick will provide analysis on the ACC Network’s coverage of the national championship between Miami and Indiana, ESPN announced Friday afternoon. Belichick, 73, went 4-8 in his first season with the Tar Heels after winning six super bowls with the Patriots. North Carolina and the Hurricanes did not play this year.

Per ESPN, Belichick will appear both on the network’s pregame show and a special “Field Pass” broadcast, in which he will banter from the sidelines with anchor Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Jimbo Fisher (formerly Florida State’s coach), Eric Mac Lain (formerly a guard at Clemson) and Eddie Royal (formerly a wide receiver at Virginia Tech).

Belichick is no stranger to television, having spent 2024 appearing on The Pat McAfee Show and the Manningcast on ESPN.

Miami is seeking its first national title since 2001, and the first football national championship for any ACC school since Clemson’s blowout win over Alabama in 2018.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated