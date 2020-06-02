See You Tomorrow

As you may have heard, today is Blackout Tuesday. It's a one-day moratorium on business as usual, in support of victims of police violence, specifically in the African-American community.

We try not to speak out on political issues, but there are times when a story is big enough to overwhelm everything, including college sports. This is one of them. Whether we observed Blackout Tuesday or not, it would be interpreted as a political statement.

So, out of respect for what our nation has been going through, we're taking a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere.

We'll be back tomorrow, with reactions from current and former North Carolina players on the protests, as well as information on new offers to football recruits.

Until then, "Whatever you do, do it in love and peace!"

If you would like to know how you can help change the world, please use this document for information regarding voting, donations and peaceful protests. If you know someone who has been arrested, this document also provides lawyers who are doing pro bono work.

If you need more information or would like to know how to be an ally, please send us a message! We will do everything we can to help educate those who desire it.

