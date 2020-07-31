North Carolina Football Welcomes Tony Grimes to Chapel Hill

COVID-19 has forced everyone to reshift their fall line-up, including student-athletes. As season cancelations loom, players are looking for the best option to continue their future amid the pandemic, and a recent five-star recruit has made big news. Virginia Beach, VA star and recently UNC committed, Tony Grimes, has decided to enroll in North Carolina as a member of the class of 2020.

"He's going for sure," His Father stated to 247 Sports.

North Carolina has welcomed Grimes to Chapel Hill,

"We're thrilled to welcome Tony Grimes to our program," said UNC head coach. "While we would have loved for Tony to have been able to play his senior season, he made the decision to reclassify because he thought it was best for him and his family. As a player, Tony is one of the best defensive backs we've ever recruited and one of the nation's top players regardless of class. He'll have to come in and compete with a group of talented players, but we feel like he'll have a positive impact on our program. Tony is also a great young man. He's had the spotlight on him for a long time and he carries himself with class. He's also an outstanding student, which shows when you consider he was able to graduate from high school a year early. We're excited to officially welcome Tony and his family to Chapel Hill."

The Virginia Beach native was listed as the nation's No. 7 player and No. 1 cornerback and was ranked No. 1 in Virginia according to 247Sports. Still, due to reclassification, nationally, he's rated as the No. 48 player and No. 5 at his position and the top player in Virginia.

Coaches Dre Bly and Tommy Thigpen have been hot on the trail recruiting the newly turned 18-year-old. Bly's connection with Grimes come at a hometown advantage, Bly is from Chesapeake, Va. The 6-foot, 180-pound corner chose UNC over Georgia, Texas A & M, and Ohio State.

