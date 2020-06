No. 1 CB Tony Grimes to Announce Commitment June 30th

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes announced his top 3 on Sunday, May 31st. Originally, he was set to announce his commitment in December 1st, but has since announced that he will be committing June 30th.

Since February 1st, 2019, UNC has been after the No. 1 Cornerback in High School football, Tony Grimes. Coaches Dre Bly and Tommy Thigpen have been hot on the trail recruiting the newly turned 18-year-old, but has it worked?

UNC's 2021 class is currently ranked number four in the nation and second in the ACC behind Clemson with 12 commitments. Also, note that Bly's connection with Grimes may come at a hometown advantage; Bly is from Chesapeake, Va.

247Sports has rated Grimes as "warm" regarding choosing UNC and Georgia, Texas A & M, and Ohio State. The Virginia Beach native has not shied away from the attention and continues to outperform and continually raise his overall stock amongst all positions. Crystal balls and experts have Grimes choosing North Carolina.

If Grimes was to commit to UNC, Brown and company would have a slight edge over Tennessee by .39 points and behind Clemson by .27 - in other words, the race for the top recruiting 2021 class is tight!

Below is what Grimes had to say regarding his Carolina recruitment,

North Carolina: "Coach Dre Bly and coach Mack Brown, they have something crazy going on down there with their program. And coach Dre Bly, a Hall of Fame Pro Bowler, Super Bowler, come on now, it doesn't get any better than that as a coach, but we are going to see what they do this year."

Brian Dorn of 247Sports evaluation of Grimes,

"Wide shoulders and good length. Frame of safety with cornerback skills. Instinctual player with high skill level. Physical and smooth. Tracks ball well and has great timing. Opens hips and runs with ease. Long strider who can cover on long crossing routes and deep throws. Strong upper body helps re-route receivers with jams. Comfortable in backpedal and explodes forward out of it. Good tackler and asset in run defense. High IQ on and off field. Leadership qualities. Must get stronger in lower body. Ready to play at elite program when he steps on campus. First round NFL draft pick potential."

