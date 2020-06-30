Predictions Points to Top CB Tony Grimes at UNC

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his collegiate football program tomorrow, June 30th. The date was initially planned for December.

Since February 1st, 2019, UNC has been after the No. 1 Cornerback in High School football, Tony Grimes. Coaches Dre Bly and Tommy Thigpen have been hot on the trail recruiting the newly turned 18-year-old, but has it worked?

UNC's 2021 class is currently ranked number 3 in the nation and second in the ACC behind Clemson with 12 commitments. Also, note that Bly's connection with Grimes may come at a hometown advantage; Bly is from Chesapeake, Va.

247Sports has rated Grimes as "warm" regarding choosing UNC and Georgia, Texas A & M, and Ohio State but over the course of the last month, predictions have slowly been feeding in with Grimes choosing North Carolina at 85.7%; the remaining 14.3% is for Georgia.. The Virginia Beach native has not shied away from the attention and continues to outperform and continually raise his overall stock amongst all positions.

Below is what Grimes had to say regarding his Carolina recruitment,

North Carolina: "Coach Dre Bly and coach Mack Brown, they have something crazy going on down there with their program. And coach Dre Bly, a Hall of Fame Pro Bowler, Super Bowler, come on now, it doesn't get any better than that as a coach, but we are going to see what they do this year."

Grimes will be announcing at 5pm tomorrow.

