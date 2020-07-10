Five-Star CB Tony Grimes Reclassifies to Class of 2020: Grimes' Father, 'He's Going for Sure'

COVID-19 has forced everyone to reshift their fall line-up, including student-athletes. As season cancelations loom, players are looking for the best option to continue their future amid the pandemic, and a recent five-star recruit has made big news. Virginia Beach star and recently UNC committed, Tony Grimes, has decided to enroll in North Carolina as a member of the class of 2020.

"He's going for sure," Glover stated Friday afternoon to 247 Sports.

"Our backs are against the wall. He doesn't want to wait around and blow a whole season waiting around to see what will happen with high school sports. He's going to go ahead and move forward."

Since Feb. 1, 2019, UNC has been after Grimes. Coaches Dre Bly and Tommy Thigpen have been hot on the trail recruiting the newly turned 18-year-old. Bly's connection with Grimes may come at a hometown advantage, Bly is from Chesapeake, Va. The 6-foot, 180-pound corner chose UNC over Georgia, Texas A & M, and Ohio State.

"He has four games before he can red-shirt," Glover says, "I hate even to bring it up, but I don't think he's going to red-shirt."

But before he can fully enroll at Carolina, a government class stands in his way; a class, his father, plans Grimes will knock out in a couple of weeks.

"He'll knock that out in a couple of weeks," Glover said. There is supposed to be an announcement sometime today or over the weekend, and I think they will cancel fall sports (here). Tony is already signed up to take his final class, and we're already preparing to enroll into North Carolina."

According to 247Sports, Grimes is currently ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 7 prospect overall in the 2021 class; they will reclassify him to North Carolina's currently nationally ranked No. 19 2020 class.

Currently, UNC only signed one CB, three-star Jayden Chalmers from Sanford, NC, and two incoming transfers, Kyler McMichael from Clemson and Bryce Watts from Virginia Tech.

