UNC QB Sam Howell Announced on Maxwell Award Watch List

Sam Howell's plight into quarterback stardom begun before heading into the 2019 Military Bowl. His freshman year was incredible. The Indian Trail native becomes ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, FWAA Freshman All-American while completing 234 of 388 attempts for 3,347 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the regular season as a true freshman.

During the Tar Heels 2019 Military Bowl victory over Temple, Howell went 25 of 34 attempts for 294 yards and three touchdowns. His stellar performance earned him an MVP award. Howell finished his first college football season with 3,641 yards, second in the ACC and 14th nationally.

The North Carolina quarterback was recently named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list, Howell can now add the Maxwell Award.

Only awarded to one Tar Heel in program history, Charlie Justice, the Maxwell Award is presented tot he college player of the year and his been awarded since 1937. The prestigious award is named after Robert Maxwell of Swarthmore College.

Previous standout winners include Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Derrick Henry, Marcus Mariota and Andrew Luck. Voters are identified as NCAA Head College Football Coaches, members of the Maxwell Football Club & sportswriters and sportscasters from across the country.

