UNC Makes 3-Star DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Top 6 List

Quierra Luck

Out of Carolina's fourteen 2021 commits, only one is out of state, Eli Sutton of Tennessee, but could he have some company in the coming weeks? Gaffney (SC) defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins announced his top six collegiate prospects on his twitter, and UNC made the list; featured alongside were Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, and South Carolina. 

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound defensive tackle is currently ranked second in the state of SC, 22nd in his position for the class of 2021; his composite ranking stands at 88, a high three-star. The Heels offered the South Carolina native January of this year.

Crystal ball predictions of Ingram-Dawkins are in 75% favor of South Carolina.

Sunday was going to be the day of his announcement, but Ingram-Dawkins realized that his decision is too important to rush. 

Despite his hesitant answer, Ingram-Dawkins is well aware of what's brewing in Chapel Hill,

247Sports Evaluation:

Has a considerably large frame with long arms and big hands. Grew over an inch and added at least 60 pounds from his sophomore to junior years. Has tested as a good athlete in combine settings particularly in short area burst and explosion. Plays for one of the better high school programs in upstate South Carolina and sees strong competition. Uses his quickness and length to create disruption with a bull rush. Presents a mismatch as an interior pass rusher but also has the length to be an edge setter on the outside. Moves fluidly and can break down and finish plays in space. His considerable length aids as a run defender as he makes plays even when still engaged by an offensive lineman. Will need to continue adding technical nuance to his game and improve his hands at the point of attack. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into an NFL Draft pick.

