NFL Draft Preview: Defensive End, Jason Strowbridge

Jason Strowbridge is no stranger to hard work. Hailing from Florida, Strowbridge was a redshirt his freshman year due to sustaining fractures in both of his feet during training camp at UNC. For the next three years, Strowbridge would start for Carolina and become an intricate part of their defense. Due to his athleticism, explosiveness, and power, Strowbridge can play in various defensive schemes.

Speaking with reporters, Strowbridge listed that his one advantage over his competition is being able to have access to public parks for workouts and reverting to what he grew up on,

"It's a really difficult time; everything is shut down. You can't workout and use proper equipment and all that stuff, so just utilizing what I grew up on, just running sprints, and just doing all I can on the field; and I guess that's kind of the thing I use to get ahead. Some guys don't have access to public parks, but I do, so definitely using that to my advantage."

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 275 lbs

Arms: 32 3/8”

Hands: 10 1/8” 

  • NFL Combine Numbers:
    • 40 Yard Dash: 4.89u seconds
    • Bench Press: 26 reps
    • Vertical Jump: 31.0 inches
    • Broad Jump: 113.0 inches
    • 3 Cone Drill: 7.45 seconds
    • 20 Yd Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

Strowbridge will give opponents a physical challenge with good length, toughness and hand usage at the point of attack, but he lacks the suddenness and short-area directional change to be a consistent disruptor. While he's not a plus pass rusher, he definitely flashed at the Senior Bowl and has upside as a reduced rusher in an even front on passing downs. He will need to drop the pad level to improve as an edge-setter, but he appears to offer the necessary physical tools and demeanor to become a rotational 3-4 five-technique or 4-3 base end with eventual-starter potential.

  • Strengths
    • Has NFL length, strength and toughness
    • Decent quickness into neutral zone
    • Excellent response to mirror initial blocker movement
    • Rugged demeanor at the point of attack
    • Hands are violent and fairly skilled
    • Shows ability to punch and separate for two-gapping potential
    • Power to pull free from block engagement
    • Consistently stuffs cut-block attempts
    • Effective arm-over move gives him life as interior rusher
    • Motor can run hot for early pocket tension if he can find the edge
  • Weaknesses
    • Is a bit of a 'tweener between 3-technique and 5-technique spots
    • Plays too straight-legged taking on blocks
    • Contact balance and anchor need work against angle pressure
    • Feet are slower and out of sync with his hands
    • Movement is much more gradual than twitchy
    • Lacks agility to get through foot traffic cleanly
    • Leggy in space, limiting short area change of direction and tackling success
    • Tackle range and body control on the move are below average
    • Needs to develop secondary rush moves
    • Play can be out of control, causing him to miss sacks when he gets to the quarterback

NFL Grade: 6.23, Good backup who could become starter

