SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Javonte Williams Reminds Phil Longo of DK Metcalf

Shawn Krest

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams has teamed with Michael Carter to give the Tar Heels an explosive running attack. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo has plenty of options with two very versatile tools in the backfield.

“Javonte is an amazing football player,” Longo said. “He’s so well-rounded. That’s what makes them the weapons they are. Both of them pass protect really well. Not everyone thinks about that with regards to running backs, but they do a great job there. They’re weapons out of the backfield. That was an emphasis for me personally, to get them the ball more outside of just running the football. They’re such huge mismatches in one-on-one scenarios out on open grass. We’re trying to spread people out. We want to get these guys the ball in open space—then we don’t have to coach. We get to watch them be athletes and do the things they do so well. That’s why we recruited them. That’s the whole basis of the offense—create grass, get them ball in grass and let them do their thing. So far, they’ve shown they’re about as well-rounded as you could ask any running back to be.”

On the surface, they may not seem similar, but Javonte Williams reminds Longo of a player he had at Ole Miss.

“I’ve done a couple interviews about DK Metcalf the last few weeks,” Longo said. “I liken Javonte, relative to his position to DK developmentally, just because both were very, very improved athletes, very good players at their relative positions. To see the improvement, I think is the biggest things for Javonte. He’d probably tell you the same thing. I’m just repeating what he otld me. His confidence level in his own ability has grown exponentially over the last two years. He knows he can run the ball on anybody.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Bateman on UNC's Young Guys on Defense

UNC's young players got extended playing time in the second half of the blowout win over Duke. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman discusses which up-and-coming players have caught his eye

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on His Friendship, and Trip to Mexico, With Phil Mickelson

When Mack Brown and Phil Mickelson were paired up for a Pro Am in 2003, they were the best in their sports never to win the "Big one." They both agreed to meet in Cabo San Lucas when they got their monkeys off their backs. Brown discusses his relationship, and vacation, with Lefty

Shawn Krest

D'Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles Sign Letters of Intent With UNC

Coach Roy Williams got signed letters of intent from both UNC commitments in the class of 2021. The Tar Heels will add guard D'Marco Dunn and small forward Dontrez Styles

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot Ranked in Top 100 Players

Three Tar Heels were named to CBS Sports' list of top 100 players in college basketball. Only two other teams placed more players in the top 100. Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love and Armando Bacot made the CBS cut

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Ty Murray Takes Medical Hardship

UNC center Ty Murray's college career is over. After meeting with doctors and family, he's decided to take a medical hardship and finish his career as a student assistant. Mack Brown discusses the decision and UNC's plans to replace him on the depth chart and recruiting trail

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Chosen Fourth in Preseason ACC Media Poll

Garrison Brooks was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and the Tar Heels were chosen fourth overall in the league's preseason media poll. Brooks was also named first team All-ACC, the seventh straight year the Heels have had a first teamer

Shawn Krest

How UNC's Secondary Handled Attrition: "We Just Stuck to the Script"

UNC started a completely different secondary against Duke than it did for the opening game of the season. Cam'ron Kelly discusses how the unit has handled attrition and adversity and stuck together

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

North Carolina opens its season the night before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but the full UNC basketball schedule has been released. Here's a look at what's in store for the Tar Heels

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Leaving Sam Howell In Late in the Duke Game

Sam Howell remained in the game against Duke until late in the second half, despite the lopsided score. Mack Brown explains his policy on when to pull his starters

Shawn Krest

North Carolina to Start Season at No. 16

For the 15th straight season, UNC starts the year ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels will open the year at No. 16 in the preseason poll. Only two ACC teams start the year ahead of them.

Shawn Krest