Jay Bateman on UNC's Young Guys on Defense
Shawn Krest
North Carolina got the chance to get young players into the game to get valuable experience late in the blowout win over Duke. Defensive coordinator discussed the up-and-coming defensive players that have caught his eye so far this year.
“I think (tackle) Myles Murphy is playing really, really well,” he said. I think (Defensive line coach) Tim Cross has done a really good job with him. Obviously, Myles has a cast on, which affects him a little bit, but really, we can put Myles in and not worry about any calls. He can go in, and I don’t have to say, ‘Hey, Myles is in. Keep it kind of base.’ It’s a tribute to that kid for working so hard. Kaimon Rucker played well when he was in there. He made some tackles. He gives us a little bit of a different edge rush. Obviously, Des (Evans) got a sack. I thought he played really well. We’ve asked him to do a lot. He was doing more linebacker than he’s ever probably done in his life. I think he’s continued to improve. Clyde Pinder played really well when he was in. Those front four kids are doing a really good job.”
There are also plenty of promising players who didn’t get it.
“I don’t want to forget about my man KJ,” Bateman said. “(Kedrick) Bingley-Jones, who looks like a million dollars right now. When we get him back in spring, we’ve got a really, really good group of young kids.”
Bingley-Jones had surgery in May for a lower-body injury.
“He’s still rehabbing and doing that stuff, but man, he looks great,” Bateman said.