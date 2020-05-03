Four-Star WR JJ Jones Announces His Top 5

JJ Jones, a 2021 four-star wide receiver from South Carolina, released his top five schools on Saturday night.

The final programs in the running are South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and North Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach prospect is listed as the top receiver in the state and looks to offer a versatile skill set at the college level. He stands at 6’3” and almost 200 pounds. He also runs track and shows a lot of speed on the field. He possesses plenty of quickness and could work to be a top outside receiver.

Due to his level of athleticism, Jones can line up anywhere on the field. He could be a terror in the slot due to his mix of size and speed. Very few slot corners could handle his height, and about the same number of college linebackers could hang with his footspeed down the seam. However, his highest ceiling lies with the Z position, or primary outside receiver. Go and fade routes are where he can easily prosper, but screens could also prove deadly if he elevates his ball skills.

That particular balance of size and skill is not something that anyone else in UNC’s 2021 class holds, and it makes sense why Jones is such a highly touted recruit.

There are plenty of things that he will need to work on in order to make that jump and captivate college crowds. Something that sets apart the best is route running. This was Jones’ first season playing wideout, and his production was still very impressive. However, this means a lot of the small techniques and nuances of his game are not quite there. Along with his route running, he needs to focus on his release sets and ability at getting instant separation at the line of scrimmage.

Despite missing four of the teams 14 games, Jones still pulled home 16 touchdowns and 707 yards receiving. He earned All-Region honors in his junior year at Myrtle Beach and helped guide his team to the state championship game, before losing to Wren High School 35-23.

Jones shows an extreme amount of potential. Considering his relative lack of experience at the position, it bodes well for his future. It would not be surprising to see his stock rise next season if he can take those steps in the right direction.

