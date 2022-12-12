Skip to main content
Josh Downs named to AP All-America second team

The draft-bound receiver earns some more honors at the end of his UNC career.

UNC receiver Josh Downs made the AP All-America second team announced on Monday. 

Downs is the only Tar Heel to make any of the AP All-American teams. He was also named to the Football Writers Association of America's All-America second team on Friday. 

The 5-10, 175 pound receiver made the preseason AP All-America second team and had a highly productive season for UNC, accumulating 94 receptions, 1,029 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in just 11 games played. 

He announced that he would be opting out of the Holiday Bowl and entering the 2023 NFL Draft following the Tar Heels' loss to Clemson in the ACC championship. 

