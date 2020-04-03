AllTarHeels
4-Star Running Back, Kamarro Edmonds, Commits to Carolina

Quierra Luck

Keeping Carolina kids in Carolina.

Coach Mack Brown secured a sought after running back to add to the 2021 class, Kamarro Edmonds announced his commitment to Carolina Friday night via his twitter.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Lord for giving me the bailer that has opened so many doors and given me these great opportunities. I would like to thank my family and those I consider family who have been there every step of the way and never doubted me; I love y'all. My coaches, past, present, and future for helping me along the way with everything. I also want to thank the coaches who have been recruiting me, especially the schools in my top 8. I built a special bond with all of you, and the hardest part of this recruiting process is knowing I would have to tell some of you no, but I will continue to root for your success except the week we may have to play you lol. Thank you for respecting my decision. The city of Havelock, all of your support means everything to me, thank you! Last but not least, my teammates, my dogs!!! Every one of y'all that I have strapped up with from youth ball till now, thanks for always being there good and bad times and helping make me a better player every day. I love y'all, but we ain't done yet!!! With all that being said... I will be continuing my education and football career at the University of North Carolina at chapel hill #GDTBATH #252 #919"

As a junior, Edmonds rushed for 1,402 yards, and 17 touchdowns on 148 carries under Coach Allen Wooten of Havelock; the team went 11-2. 

Schools such as NC State, Wake Forest, East Carolina, LSU, Louisville, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Central Florida and Temple, were all actively pursuing the 4-star prospect. Still, it seems that with a high profile coach such as Mack Brown and the amount of talent committing to UNC, it was a no brainer for his commitment. Coach Tim Cross was his recruiter.

Greg Biggins shares his analysis of Edmonds on 247Sports,

Shows a nice balance of patience, vision and burst. More quick then fast and can continue to improve his top end speed but shows enough to break long runs and has good change of direction in the open field. Shows decisiveness hitting the hole and does a nice job getting down hill. Catches the ball well out of the backfield and is very good after the catch, routinely able to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. Strong frame that will project very well to the next level. Can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact. Upside is an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future NFL draft pick.

