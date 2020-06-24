Four-Star Kenyatta Jackson Jr has Announced North Carolina in Top 12

As the recruiting trail for the class of 2021 slowly tapers, it looks like prospects of 2022 are slowly making their way into the spotlight heading into their junior season. Tuesday evening, four-star Kenyatta Jackson Jr has announced North Carolina in his top 12.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is ranked no. 8 in position, no. 7 in the state of Florida and 79th for the class of 2022. The Florida native currently has offers from Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Florida State.

Jackson has played varsity for one year at Chaminade-Madonna High; Of the ten games he's played, the sophomore recorded 46 tackles (averaging 4.6 a game), 44 solo tackles, nine sacks for 25 yards.

For the class of 2022, Mack Brown has yet to receive a commitment, but UNC fans shouldn't worry. With a loaded class of 2021, recruitment has favored Brown's rebrand of Tar Heel football. Brown looks to be targeting heavy on the defensive end with ten offers to talent such as Curtis Neal, Richard Thomas, Shemar Stewart, and Travis Shaw. Of those ten offers, four belong to weak-side defensive ends, KJ Miles, Kenyatta Jackson, Jr., Malaki Hamrick, and Dante Anderson. Hamrick is the only NC native.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!