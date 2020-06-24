AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Four-Star Kenyatta Jackson Jr has Announced North Carolina in Top 12

Quierra Luck

As the recruiting trail for the class of 2021 slowly tapers, it looks like prospects of 2022 are slowly making their way into the spotlight heading into their junior season. Tuesday evening, four-star Kenyatta Jackson Jr has announced North Carolina in his top 12.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end is ranked no. 8 in position, no. 7 in the state of Florida and 79th for the class of 2022. The Florida native currently has offers from Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Florida State. 

Jackson has played varsity for one year at Chaminade-Madonna High; Of the ten games he's played, the sophomore recorded 46 tackles (averaging 4.6 a game), 44 solo tackles, nine sacks for 25 yards. 

For the class of 2022, Mack Brown has yet to receive a commitment, but UNC fans shouldn't worry. With a loaded class of 2021, recruitment has favored Brown's rebrand of Tar Heel football. Brown looks to be targeting heavy on the defensive end with ten offers to talent such as Curtis Neal, Richard Thomas, Shemar Stewart, and Travis Shaw. Of those ten offers, four belong to weak-side defensive ends, KJ Miles, Kenyatta Jackson, Jr., Malaki Hamrick, and Dante Anderson. Hamrick is the only NC native. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page and joining our community!.

Also be sure to like us on Twitter: @UNConMaven and Quierra Luck @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Women's Basketball Offer Five-Star PG Kamorea Arnold

Courtney Banghart offered rising sophomore and five-star PG Kamorea Arnold

Quierra Luck

Tar Heel Chaplin Seeking Donations For Medical Expenses

A fellow Tar Heel needs your help. Tar Heel Chaplin, Mitch Mason, is seeking help with medical bills and other expenses during a difficult time.

Quierra Luck

New NBA Draft Dates Announced

We finally have confirmed dates for the NBA Draft and its surrounding activities.

isaacschade

Four-Star DT Payton Page to Commit in July

North Carolina target Payton Page announced on his social media that he will be committing in July.

Quierra Luck

No. 1 CB Tony Grimes to Announce Commitment June 30th

The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his verbal commitment June 30th.

Quierra Luck

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Had a busy week? Let's update you on everything you missed!

Quierra Luck

Father's Day

Father's Day is a great opportunity to honor the fathers and father figures in our lives.

isaacschade

NCAA Bans Championships where Confederate Flag has Prominent Presence

The NCAA Board of Governors to prevent any NCAA Championship events from being played where the confederate flag as a significant presence.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade

Dameon Wilson to Commit Sunday

Wilson is yet another four-star defender out of North Carolina. The linebacker has been busy in his recruitment despite being unable to visit many of his top schools.

Jonah Lossiah