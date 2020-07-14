Four-Star OT Logan Taylor to Announce Commitment Friday

The greatest need for North Carolina seems to be replacing recent Houston Texan and former Tar Heel offensive tackle, Charlie Heck but Logan Taylor could be the answer.

Four-star Taylor announced Monday morning on his twitter his commitment date,

The 6-foot-8, 290 point offensive lineman is ranked No. 23 in his position and No. 8 in the state of Virginia. Taylor has been recruited by the likes of Boston College, Michigan State, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and a host of the top collegiate football programs. According to Crystal Balls, Taylor's choices will be between Virginia, Florida and North Carolina.

Due to COVID-19, Taylor hasn't been able to fully enjoy his recruitment process, the only visit has been with Virginia. If Taylor decides to commit to Carolina will be the second offensive tackle to do so -- Eli Sutton of Tennessee committed earlier this year. The Heels offered Taylor October 2019.

247 Sports Evaluation:

Long arms and terrific frame with great lateral quickness to his blocks. Strong lower base lets him anchor and neutralize his defender. Good jab and initial punch to stymie rusher. Flexible with natural knee bend. Quick pass set but needs more depth. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and third-day NFL draft selection.

Stay with AllTarHeels here on Sports Illustrated to learn more on the North Carolina Tar Heels, You can follow us by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck