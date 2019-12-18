Mack Brown on Each of UNC's Class of 2020 Recruits

Mack Brown met with members of the media on Wednesday afternoon as North Carolina wrapped up its first day of the early signing period.

In all, 24 players signed a National Letter of Intent to officially join the Tar Heels. Here's what Brown had to say about each of them.

Early Enrollees

OL Jonathan Adorno

He’s down at the Shrine Bowl right now. We feel like he’s got great toughness and that’s something we’re trying to improve in our offensive line. He just runs over people. He’s got the attitude we’re really looing for and we feel like he can play all five spots. He’s very, very aggressive.

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones

One of the top defensive linemen not only in our state, but in the nation. He’s got great quickness and at 6-5, 275 there’s no telling how big he’ll be. He’s got a great frame. … He can really run. We’re looing for pass-rushers; we’re looking for really athletic people up front and he can do that. … He’s a tremendous pass-rusher and that’s what we need.

TE John Copenhaver

WE feel like he’s perfect for this offense because he can run in space. He’s got a lot of height … really got good speed. At that length, he’s got to get stronger so he can block inside. He’s a good blocker, but to block at this level … We also feel like he can be an impact player down around the goal line.

WR Tylee Craft

He’s got great top-end speed. … Really like his length outside. We were at his school a couple of weeks ago and his mom’s a police officer, and she’d just been to tazing training, so we were very careful.

QB Coby Criswell

We wouldn’t have gotten him if it hadn’t been for Phil Longo; Phil was recruiting him at Ole Miss. HE’s dual-threat, he can really run … Phil has been watching him and recruiting him for 2 ½ years. His relationship is the reason why we got him, along with our offense. … He’s a very accurate passer along with being able to run and move.

WR Josh Downs

He’s got such speed and quickness; he’s a tremendous route runner. His dad was a tremendous running back over at N.C. State, he’s the running backs coach at East Tennessee State, Gary Downs.

LB Cedric Gray

Played receiver and he played linebacker, he’ll be a linebacker for us. … Here’s a guy that could play about seven different positions. He could play nickel, he can play outside backer, he could play safety, he could play tight end and he could play wide receiver. … He’s got great get-off. … When you’ve got a guy that is playing that many different places and playing well, he’s got really good speed and very aggressive.

RB DJ Jones

He was a receiver until two years ago, so he runs excellent routes outside, he’s got tremendous hands and he’s got really good vision. He’s fast, 195 pounds, 5-11. With this offense, with him with speed in space, we think the offense sets up perfectly for the two backs we committed. … It’s very unusual that a running back can run routes like this, so it’ll really help us keep him in the ballgame and use a lot of formations because he’s such an excellent route runner and has good hands. We’re trying to improve our overall team speed, and he can do that.

TE Kendall Karr

Bigger tight end; he’s one of the top tight ends in the country. He was at a camp in the spring and blew his knee out, so he missed the year. He was at every game and led his team, but he can do it all. … Big guy, he can really run, he can block, he’s been totally released with his knee, so he should be ready for spring practice. We’re losing a number of tight ends, so these young guys will need to play. Usually the biggest thing they have to learn at any of these positions is blocking at a different level against bigger guys.

S Cam Roseman-Sinclair

Tremendous safety out of Myers Park … Very aggressive player. Young man that committed to us very early and never wavered. Also, has very good hands and you want defensive backs that can intercept balls because that changes games.

LB Ethan West

One of the top linebackers out of Virginia. … Another young man that committed to us really early and really helped our recruiting class. He was one of the recruiting coordinators. He just took over and made it really important that he had a really good class. A lot of these guys were here about every game, so we saw him a lot.

OT Trey Zimmerman

He had a shoulder operation after the season, so he will not be going through spring practice, but he will be here to rehab.

Summer Enrollees

WR Stephen Gosnell

East Surry High School. He along with Jefferson Boaz won the state championship last weekend. He's got length at 6-foot-2. He can really run.



Combined for over 4,000 all-purpose yards in his career. He's got length, can run with it after he catches it. He can get the ball up top. He ranks in the top 20 in North Carolina in single-season list in yards and touchdowns as a senior of all-time.

RB Elijah Green

Elijah Green, his dad Victor was an NFL player for the Jets. He's from Blessed Trinity, 5-11, 200. They just won the state championship. I think they said he's now about 204 (pounds). He's got really good vision and speed. He rushed for over 3,000 yards in high school and they won three straight state championships... He's got great ability to stop and start, we feel he and D.J. Jones are both special runners.

OL Malik McGowan

Actually played both ways. He is playing in the Shrine Bowl. All-state selection and he helped Charlotte Catholic win three straight state championships as well... He will play guard for us... We feel like we have improved on both lines of scrimmages.

DL Myles Murphy

One of the top defensive players in the state and the nation. Posted 19.5 sacks and 39 tackles tackles-for-loss over the final two seasons in his career.

WR Ray Rose

Played quarterback, played punt returner, kickoff returner, defensive back. Can play about anywhere. He's 6-1.5, 210 out of South Point High School in Belmont. Very versatile played all over the field. Over 1500 yards received and 22 touchdowns during his career. You can see he has a real burst. And he is also has a lot of strength for a wide receiver... I always look at these guys and say, 'Who I want to play against them?' And this play shows that you wouldn't want to play against him.

DL Kaimon Rucker