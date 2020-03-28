AllTarHeels
Will There Be a 2020 Football Season? Coach Mack is Planning For it Despite Concerns

Quierra Luck

No one knows precisely what's to come within the next few months of COVID-19. If you're in the state of North Carolina, there has been a "stay-at-home" order in place starting Monday, March 30 until April 29; critically dates such as UNC Pro Day, workouts, and the Spring Game are all postponed.

Sports provide universities with money to maintain scholarships and offer amenities to athletic programs. Without the income those programs provide, financials become strained and suffer. Despite the growing concerns, Brown is hopeful that things will be returning to normal.

"I have my own opinions, which are basically based on what I see and hear. Talking to coaches, coaches really have no clue. There is a fear of fall and there is a fear of would we have a season, would we have a partial season, what does a partial season mean? There's a great concern because of the revenue that comes in with Football. If we don't have a fall or a full fall, what does that do to our athletic departments across the country? And we've still got to pay the cost of attendance, and we've still got to pay scholarships, but we don't have any money coming in, and Football is the provider in many of those cases."

With a late start in the summer, undoubtedly Football will have to start late. Personally, there's no way you can virtually prepare kids, incoming recruits especially, for a grueling season with demanding collegiate academics. Brown is looking towards May to have accurate information on where the season is headed.

"In my simple mind, what I'm hoping, I hear the NCAA say no recruiting until April 15, I hear the CDC say that we're not going to have near-normal activity again, is what I heard, until May 9. I'm hoping that May 9 may be a time where we at least have a feel for where we are, what's happening, and the federal government, the CDC, the NCAA gets us a plan moving forward for the summer."

Please comment below and let us know your thoughts! How would you react to a late Football season? 

