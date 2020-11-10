SI.com
Mack Brown on Leaving Sam Howell In Late in the Duke Game

Shawn Krest

North Carolina is entering this week coming off a big win in a rivalry game, which masks a lot of issues. It can be a challenge to get a team to respond to success, as much as it is to bounce back from a loss.

“We need to learn to win as well as we have lost,” Mack Brown said, “and not take it for granted, because there’s still seven-to-nine plays that we need to fix. It’s just by winning the game, they won’t be talked about that much. So, as coaches, we can really be hard on the players this week to make sure we fix those mistakes.”

Carolina was criticized following its two losses—at Florida State and Virginia—but Brown doesn’t see them as “bad losses.”

“Florida State was very talented, and we allowed them to get excited and get some confidence and they hadn’t had that,” he said. “And Virginia is a good football team when they’ve got their quarterback. He’s a very good player. Go back and look at the two games we lost. People thought they were awful losses—all of them are. Number one: Those teams were much better than their records.”

Against Duke, Mack Brown left quarterback Sam Howell in the game deep into the second half, despite the lopsided score.

“I usually keep them in through the third quarter,” Brown said. “None of those armchair quarterbacks have had somebody come back on them. They’d be the first one to say, ‘They got arrogant and took him out too soon.’ I usually keep them in until the fourth quarter, regardless of the score. We also didn’t play very well in the third quarter offensively, and I wanted us to get a drive.” 

UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

North Carolina opens its season the night before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but the full UNC basketball schedule has been released. Here's a look at what's in store for the Tar Heels

Shawn Krest

North Carolina to Start Season at No. 16

For the 15th straight season, UNC starts the year ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels will open the year at No. 16 in the preseason poll. Only two ACC teams start the year ahead of them.

Shawn Krest

UNC's Mack Brown on the Recipe For Beating Duke's Pass Rush

Duke came into the UNC game with the nation's two best pass rushers, but Carolina shut both of them down. Mack Brown explains how the Tar Heels beat the pass rush and protected Sam Howell

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

Mack Brown was proud of the way UNC bounced back from a loss at Virginia to beat Duke, saying it was important not to let a loss beat them twice.

Shawn Krest

Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wasn't ready to crow about beating Duke. "I can't say anything. I've lost to them twice. I'm 2-2 against them." But he discussed the game plan and how it changed after the Heels got an early lead

Shawn Krest

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

UNC's defense had something to prove after a disappointing showing against Virginia. Chazz Surratt, who led the Heels in tackles, said the D wanted to "get the bad taste out of our mouths" against Duke

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

UNC blew out Duke to retain the Victory Bell. Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' performance on offense and defense in the rivalry game.

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell: "Keep That Bell In Chapel Hill"

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes as UNC pounded Duke to keep the Victory Bell. Howell talks about his running backs, including an endorsement for the Heisman Trophy

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Steamroll Blue Devils

North Carolina scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, blowing out the Blue Devils in the annual battle for the Victory Bell. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions

Shawn Krest