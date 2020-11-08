SI.com
Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

Shawn Krest

North Carolina had a dominant win over Duke to hold onto the Victory Bell for another year.

“I’m really pleased with our team,” Mack Brown said. “This is a very important game for UNC. It’s really important to keep the Victory Bell for our fans and families. I applaud our coaches and players for understanding how important this game is and playing so hard. Credit Duke. They got behind early and kept playing hard. David’s (Cutcliffe) guys aren’t going to quit. That’s just part of it.”

The Tar Heels scored on their first seven possessions.

“I’m really pleased with the offense,” he said. “We weren’t as good in the third quarter as we were in the first two. We had one interception that hurt us, but they were five-for-five when it mattered, in the red zone for touchdowns. We rushed for 338 yards in 47 attempts, and we made four fourth-down situations that were really important in the first half.”

After giving up 44 points against Virginia last week, the Tar Heels’ defense also improved.

“I thought we played much better,” Brown said. “We forced some turnovers. We stopped the run, other than some big runs—two or three runs, we simply can’t have—unacceptable. By and large, we played much better on defense, except for giving up big runs. The secondary without Kyler McMichael and Don Chapman played well. They hung in there.”

“Too many penalties, for sure,” he added. “We had two hands-to-the-face penalties, which we haven’t had. Then we had two roughing the quarterbacks. I didn’t see Tomon’s (Fox). The one on Ray (Vohasek) was a hit down around his knees, and that’s called roughing the quarterback now. It’s different than it used to be. Those are things we can correct. We had two really long third down situations that we allowed them to come back and make because of penalties.”

Because it was a blowout, UNC got to clear its bench in the second half.

“We got to play a lot of people,” he said. “Other than winning the game, that was probably the most important thing. A lot of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter, we were playing a lot of people we haven’t played much. That should help us down the road.” 

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell: "Keep That Bell In Chapel Hill"

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes as UNC pounded Duke to keep the Victory Bell. Howell talks about his running backs, including an endorsement for the Heisman Trophy

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Steamroll Blue Devils

North Carolina scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, blowing out the Blue Devils in the annual battle for the Victory Bell. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions

Shawn Krest

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

Shawn Krest

Armando Bacot, Walker Kessler Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award for the second straight year. He's joined by freshman Walker Kessler, making UNC the only school with two players on the list

Shawn Krest

David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

UNC has struggled against the run, but Duke's David Cutcliffe doesn't think it's something the Tar Heel defense has done wrong. Cutcliffe also discussed the game, which he called a "grocery store rivalry"

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Duke: Those Games Hold More Weight

Mack Brown is preparing to face Duke's pass rush on Saturday. He talked about the importance of rivalry games. "Those hold a little bit more weight than some of the others.”

Shawn Krest

Duke's Rakavius Chambers: The Victory Bell Belongs In Durham

North Carolina beat Duke on an interception in the end zone with seconds left. Blue Devils lineman Rakavius Chambers remembers the feeling of that loss and says, "The bell belongs in Durham. The bell belongs at Duke University."

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks Named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Garrison Brooks was named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation's top power forward. It's the second straight year he's been named to the watch list.

Shawn Krest

Patrice Rene: "High Juices" When Duke, North Carolina Play

Patrice Rene knows UNC will get Duke's best effort of the year when the rivals meet on Saturday. Rene discusses the game, saying there will be "high emotion, high juices" when the Blue Devils and Tar Heels meet

Shawn Krest