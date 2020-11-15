SI.com
Mack Brown on the Comeback Against Wake: "College Football is Special"

North Carolina won a wild game over Wake Forest, 59-53 in a shootout that will go down in history as the best offensive showing and biggest comeback in school history.

“Number one, what a great game,” Mack Brown said. “College football’s special. The guys on both teams fought their entire hearts out. They worked really hard. Give Wake Forest credit. They scored a bunch of points off of us. Then when we came back and went ahead, they came right back and gave themselves a chance to win at the end of the ballgame. For a year and more than a half here, we’ve come back and not won, come back and not won, come back and not won. So this is a huge step forward for us. We can play a game where we didn’t play well on defense in the first half. We made some adjustments and came back out and played much better in the second half and had one of best offensive performances I’ve ever been around. We get mad at them now when there is a stop. That’s how good they’ve been. I’m really, really proud of these guys. We took a huge step forward today, because we didn’t come close. We didn’t lose and talk about it within five or seven or three. We actually won. That’s something we haven’t been doing. The biggest difference from first half to second half defensively for us was third down. We could not get off the field on third down in the first half. Second half, I think we had four or five three-and-outs. We did a tremendous job. We also left some turnovers on the field. We hadour hands on a couple balls we should’ve got. We’ve got to do a better job of intercepting the balls.”

