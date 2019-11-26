LISTEN: Mack Brown Talks Bowl Eligibility, 1993 Coaches' Fight and Tells His Wedding Story

North Carolina football coach joined The Drive with Josh Graham on Triad radio station WSJS for an interview on Monday afternoon.



After touching on the usual topics about Tar Heel football, Brown took a look back to the infamous 1993 fight between Carolina assistant coach Donnie Thompson and N.C. State assistant Ted Cain.



The real fun begins around the 4:55 mark, when Graham asks Brown about how he married his wife, Sally, in 1993.



It involves a $60 expenditure, a Burger King drive-thru stop and a road trip to Dillon, S.C.

"When people ask me what kind of romance I had when I asked Sally to marry me, it's a little embarrassing," Brown said.

Enjoy the conversation: