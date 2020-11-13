SI.com
Mack Brown: Time For Us to Grow Up Against Wake

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown wants to make sure the Tar Heels follow up on a win over Duke with a strong performance against Wake Forest this week.

“We beat Virginia Tech, lose to Florida State,” he said. “We beat NC State and play really well, lose to Virginia. We beat Duke, now its time for us to grow up, mature, make sure we grow from a win instead of having a setback.”

Wake Forest knocked off the Tar Heels last season in Winston-Salem.

“Last year, we were 2-0 and went to Wake, had a lot of confidence, and they jumped on us 21-0. They were more physical than we were. They had more energy than we did. They were better coached. The last 12, they’ve won seven. We’ve won five. They also beat Virginia and Virginia Tech in their last four and have won four straight.”

Brown is impressed with what he’s seen from the Deacs.

“You start looking at what Dave Clawson has done. They’re always well coached. I never thought he gets credit for the way his teams play. They always have really good players. They’re never ranked really high in recruiting, so they do a fantastic job evaluating and developing players. They always play hard. Start looking at what wins football games: They’re No. 1 in the country in turnover ratio. They’ve forced 15 and lost one. Sam Hartman hasn’t thrown an interception all year. They’re second in the league in penalties. They have nine returning starters on defense. (Carlos) Basham Jr. is a first-round draft choice at defensive end. They’ve got a lot of guys back that kept us from moving the ball last year. They’ve dominated games in time of possessions. They’ve been outstanding in the red zone, because they can run the ball. What they do well is what we haven’t done as well—control penalties and stop the run. So we have our hands full. I think the guys understand that this year. They can watch the video and it speaks for itself.” 

Javonte Williams Reminds Phil Longo of DK Metcalf

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo has two all-around backs at his disposal in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, whose development reminds Longo of a star player he had at Ole Miss: DK Metcalf

Shawn Krest

Jay Bateman on UNC's Young Guys on Defense

UNC's young players got extended playing time in the second half of the blowout win over Duke. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman discusses which up-and-coming players have caught his eye

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on His Friendship, and Trip to Mexico, With Phil Mickelson

When Mack Brown and Phil Mickelson were paired up for a Pro Am in 2003, they were the best in their sports never to win the "Big one." They both agreed to meet in Cabo San Lucas when they got their monkeys off their backs. Brown discusses his relationship, and vacation, with Lefty

Shawn Krest

D'Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles Sign Letters of Intent With UNC

Coach Roy Williams got signed letters of intent from both UNC commitments in the class of 2021. The Tar Heels will add guard D'Marco Dunn and small forward Dontrez Styles

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot Ranked in Top 100 Players

Three Tar Heels were named to CBS Sports' list of top 100 players in college basketball. Only two other teams placed more players in the top 100. Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love and Armando Bacot made the CBS cut

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Ty Murray Takes Medical Hardship

UNC center Ty Murray's college career is over. After meeting with doctors and family, he's decided to take a medical hardship and finish his career as a student assistant. Mack Brown discusses the decision and UNC's plans to replace him on the depth chart and recruiting trail

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Chosen Fourth in Preseason ACC Media Poll

Garrison Brooks was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and the Tar Heels were chosen fourth overall in the league's preseason media poll. Brooks was also named first team All-ACC, the seventh straight year the Heels have had a first teamer

Shawn Krest

How UNC's Secondary Handled Attrition: "We Just Stuck to the Script"

UNC started a completely different secondary against Duke than it did for the opening game of the season. Cam'ron Kelly discusses how the unit has handled attrition and adversity and stuck together

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

North Carolina opens its season the night before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but the full UNC basketball schedule has been released. Here's a look at what's in store for the Tar Heels

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Leaving Sam Howell In Late in the Duke Game

Sam Howell remained in the game against Duke until late in the second half, despite the lopsided score. Mack Brown explains his policy on when to pull his starters

Shawn Krest