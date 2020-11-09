SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

Shawn Krest

North Carolina running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams combined for 242 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and six touchdowns in the win over Duke.

“It’s really important,” coach Mack Brown said. “They’re such good players, all-around players. Michael caught two or three balls on fourth down in the flat that led to touchdowns. Both can pass protect. I’m proud that, as good as the pass rush is at Duke, we only had one sack, and we gained five. But those two guys can run. They have patience. They can run with power. They can protect. They’re really good route runners and can catch the ball as well. They’re all-around players.”

Carolina bounced back from a loss at Virginia to hammer the Blue Devils.

“You can’t let a loss beat you twice,” Brown said. “We have to go back to work. It’s really important. As hard as losses are on all of us, we need to figure out what we need to fix, correct it and go right back to work to make sure we don’t have that bad feeling again next week. You can’t ever let one loss beat you twice. A lot of people do. They let the negative be out there so much, it beats you down another week. I applaud the staff and these players. As negative as things can get in our lives outside football and with the distraction of the election this week and the change in schedule, we did a tremendous job of preparing to play and playing well today.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC's Mack Brown on the Recipe For Beating Duke's Pass Rush

Duke came into the UNC game with the nation's two best pass rushers, but Carolina shut both of them down. Mack Brown explains how the Tar Heels beat the pass rush and protected Sam Howell

Shawn Krest

Jeremiah Gemmel on UNC's Game Plan Against Duke

UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wasn't ready to crow about beating Duke. "I can't say anything. I've lost to them twice. I'm 2-2 against them." But he discussed the game plan and how it changed after the Heels got an early lead

Shawn Krest

Chazz Surratt on UNC's Defensive Improvement Against Duke

UNC's defense had something to prove after a disappointing showing against Virginia. Chazz Surratt, who led the Heels in tackles, said the D wanted to "get the bad taste out of our mouths" against Duke

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on UNC's Win Over Duke

UNC blew out Duke to retain the Victory Bell. Mack Brown breaks down the Tar Heels' performance on offense and defense in the rivalry game.

Shawn Krest

Javonte Williams to Duke: "Check the Scoreboard"

Javonte Williams had a huge day against Duke, rushing for 151 yards, scoring four touchdowns and doing some trash talking after a sideline play. He discussed all of it afterward

Shawn Krest

UNC's Sam Howell: "Keep That Bell In Chapel Hill"

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes as UNC pounded Duke to keep the Victory Bell. Howell talks about his running backs, including an endorsement for the Heisman Trophy

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Steamroll Blue Devils

North Carolina scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, blowing out the Blue Devils in the annual battle for the Victory Bell. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions

Shawn Krest

North Carolina at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and North Carolina meet in their annual Battle of the Blues for the Victory Bell. We'll have updates, observations and analysis all game long as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash

Shawn Krest

Armando Bacot, Walker Kessler Named to Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award Watch List

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award for the second straight year. He's joined by freshman Walker Kessler, making UNC the only school with two players on the list

Shawn Krest

David Cutcliffe: Duke-UNC is a "Grocery Store Rivalry"

UNC has struggled against the run, but Duke's David Cutcliffe doesn't think it's something the Tar Heel defense has done wrong. Cutcliffe also discussed the game, which he called a "grocery store rivalry"

Shawn Krest