Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

North Carolina running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams combined for 242 yards rushing, 70 yards receiving and six touchdowns in the win over Duke.

“It’s really important,” coach Mack Brown said. “They’re such good players, all-around players. Michael caught two or three balls on fourth down in the flat that led to touchdowns. Both can pass protect. I’m proud that, as good as the pass rush is at Duke, we only had one sack, and we gained five. But those two guys can run. They have patience. They can run with power. They can protect. They’re really good route runners and can catch the ball as well. They’re all-around players.”

Carolina bounced back from a loss at Virginia to hammer the Blue Devils.

“You can’t let a loss beat you twice,” Brown said. “We have to go back to work. It’s really important. As hard as losses are on all of us, we need to figure out what we need to fix, correct it and go right back to work to make sure we don’t have that bad feeling again next week. You can’t ever let one loss beat you twice. A lot of people do. They let the negative be out there so much, it beats you down another week. I applaud the staff and these players. As negative as things can get in our lives outside football and with the distraction of the election this week and the change in schedule, we did a tremendous job of preparing to play and playing well today.”