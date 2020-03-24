Monday, life returned to normal for college students... sort of.

After an extended Spring Break, students returned to class but online. It's during this time you're accustomed to seeing spring football take place with the development of incoming first-year students and preparation for the next season. COVID-19 has paralyzed the country in its wake the last two weeks forcing athletic programs to dive into uncharted territory and somehow train their athletes while practicing social distancing.

"Our building is shut down. Our receptionists are gone home, my assistant's gone home, all the coaches are working from home. In fact, Coach Lilly is back in Cleveland with his family, Coach Dewitt is in Myrtle Beach with his mother and dad. So, guys are scattered everywhere. We just basically have shut everything down and said, 'Do everything online from your house, from your apartment.

Head Coach Mack Brown, who is now a pro at using Zoom, a remote video conferencing program, spoke to reporters today about maintaining normalcy for athletes, even during a global pandemic.

"We're all creatures of a routine, and they're out of one, so now we've asked their parents, we've asked them to help. We're having Zoom meetings with our academic counselors and us and the players. We're trying to do everything within our capabilities of helping our guys to get a new routine and make sure that they move forward with that routine," Brown said.

Coach Brown also noted that during social distancing, he realized one thing about himself.

"I'm opening up some other interest cause my interests are sports, family, faith, and my friends. I'm having to be really creative and try and look at some new different things."

"I'm opening up some other interest cause my interests are sports, family, faith, and my friends. I'm having to be really creative and try and look at some new different things."

Coach Brown kept reiterating the importance of making sure his athletes are taking care of during an unprecedented time. Checking in with families and ensuring their fed and needs are being met is the utmost of importance and supersede football requirements.

