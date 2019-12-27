HeelsMaven
Military Bowl Live Blog/Open Thread: Carolina vs. Temple

Brant Wilkerson-New

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Good morning from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where North Carolina will meet Temple in the Military Bowl as both teams wrap up their seasons.

The Owls defensive front vs. the Tar Heel offensive line will likely be the battle that defines the game. That, and a few more points to watch in the game are here.

Given the game's location and connection to the military, this week has included plenty of educational and service opportunities for both teams. Saturday's pregame festivities will be special, too, with eight Medal of Honor recipients on the field for the coin toss along with a flyover.

Here's what Mack Brown had to say on Thursday afternoon as the Tar Heels began their final preparations for the game, along with a look at the philosophy that has resurrected Temple's program.

Check out Twitter for live updates, with deeper analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below.

PREGAME

FIRST QUARTER

13:30 — Tar Heel defense a little shaky out of the gate. Giving the Owls far too much room to run, and once they get there, tackling has been poor.

11:35 — UNC changed the momentum of the possession when it read a trick play, with Temple throwing a lateral to a receiver, who had no options downfield. Then, Storm Duck made a play and the Tar Heels escape with no damage. Offense takes over at the 11.

