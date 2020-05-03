Bears Decline Mitch Trubisky's Fifth Year Option

The Chicago Bears just announced that their number two pick in the 2017 draft will not be picked up for his fifth year option.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network released this statement,

The Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March.

Just three years ago, Mitch Trubisky was the man hailing from UNC. Trubisky didn't see real action until his junior year at Carolina; the year prior, he was the back up for Marquise Williams. During his time as a starter, Trubisky played in all 13 games with career highlights such as going 35/46 for 453 yards and five touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

During his junior year, Trubisky proved that he was capable go handling a starting position leaving the Heels with a stat line of 3,748 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Bears saw a leader in Trubisky and traded up to take him at the number 2 slot in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bears chose Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

As the Bears quarterback, Trubisky grew into a starting position that wasn't his to begin with. In 2018, after the firing of John Fox, Matt Nagy formed an offense around Trubisky, giving him the range to do what he does best. In his 2nd year, Trubisky had a career-best with 3,223 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns; His best year as a professional player. In 2019, Trubisky was named a Pro Bowl participant replacing Jared Goff, allowing him to become the first Bears quarterback since Jim McMahon in 1986.

After going 12-4 the previous year, things seemed to decline with 3,138 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions; it took him a little longer to hit those numbers than before. What triggered the talks was during week nine against the Eagles. Trubisky threw for only 125 yards included a terrible first half of only generating nine total yards in their fourth straight loss. The Bears finished the 2019-2020 season, 8-7.

With Bears' General Mananger, Ryan Pace, announcing the quarterback position opening with the acquisition of Nick Foles, it seems as though the Bears are starting to make the exit with Trubisky.

